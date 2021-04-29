BEMIDJI -- The First City Dance Studio recently competed at Ovation and Precision Dance Arts competition in North Dakota.

The team of 25 dancers from ages 8-18 had a very successful season in Tap, Jazz, Lyrical, Hip Hop and Contemporary coming home with multiple Platinum and overall awards. They also received several judges awards and the prestige "Best In Show for Hip Hop," which is the highest honor, a release said.

The team will finish their season at Nationals in Lake Geneva Wisconsin June 18-22.