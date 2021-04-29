Sixth-grader Casey Sisneros is the visual arts fine arts student of the month at Bemidji Middle School. Casey likes to work with metal because he can mold something that is very strong. He says that art is considered art as long as it is created by someone. His favorite thing about making art is being able to see the finished project at the end. Casey makes art because it is fun and it is cool to see what he can create.

Sixth-grader Brynn Klaers plays the clarinet in band. She chose to play clarinet because she absolutely loved the sound of it and her grandma and uncle had played when they were in school. Her favorite thing about band is the friendships that you build with people that share a common love of music. Her future goal is to be able to hear a piece of music and be able to play it back without needing to have a visual representation of the piece.

Eighth-grader Jadyn Prokop sings soprano in choir. Jadyn wakes up humming a tune each day and says singing makes her happy. Choir is the highlight of her school day. She loves the friends she has made in choir and enjoys singing in a group with others who also love music. Jadyn also has fun in Show Choir, where she gets to sing and dance. Her future goals are to continue to grow in music and to make A Cappella Choir one day.

Eighth-grader Steven Nicoson plays piano in orchestra. His favorite type of music to play is classical style. Steven’s favorite thing about music and orchestra is to create music and give it feeling. In the future, Steven would love to be a composer. With his attention to detail and listening skills, he will definitely be able to achieve his goal.