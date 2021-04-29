BEMIDJI -- Paul Bunyan Communications recently announced the official results for the GigiZone Gaming Championship.

The winners for the Overwatch 6v6 Community Tournament held Saturday, April 10 include:

Team YES won the Overwatch 6v6 Tournament and the top prize of $1,800, a release said. Team YES team members were Kelly Whipple, Kylie Elliott, Tien Nguyen, Connor Broderick, and Coby LaCroix from Bemidji and Isaak R Smith from Deer River.

Second place and $1,200 went to The Clean Up Crew with team members Thomas Berge of Bemidji, Ethan Hunt and Ewan Newbold of Pine River, Tristan Jourdain from Red Lake, Jacob Peterson from Red Lake Falls and Kohl Belgrade-Gotchie from Akeley.

Third place and $600 was won by ISSA Team with team members all from Bemidji, including Tristan Lawrence, Naziah Matt, Devon Rainey, James Jones, Matoskah Veaux and Dakota Veaux.

The winners of the Madden 21 Tournament held on Saturday, April 17 include:

First place winner Dain Walters of Grand Rapids won $500.

Second place winner Adam Scott of Brainerd won $400.

Third place winner Nick Miller of Brainerd won $300.

Fourth place winner Drew Holden of Bemidji won $200.

The winners of the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate held on Saturday, April 24 include:

First place winner Hunter Branson of Lakeville won $500.

Second place winner Ronnie Nguyen of Bemidji won $400.

Third place winner Kenneth Crocker of Grand Rapids won $300.

Fourth place winner Noland Anderson of Bemidji won $200.

Overall Cosplay winners include:

First place winner Roselynn Jones of Cass Lake won $300.

Second place winner David Harper of Ponsford won $200.

Third place winner Khoriana Vaerconum of Hibbing won $100.

Grand Prize drawing winners include: