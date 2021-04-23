BEMIDJI -- To show their support for staff and students at Central Elementary School, Bemidji City Councilors Audrey Thayer and Daniel Jourdain delivered some sweet treats to the school on Friday, April 23.

"We just appreciate you," Thayer said to staff while passing out pieces of chocolate cake.

Students in kindergarten through third grade came in with classmates and each took a piece of cake back to their classrooms to enjoy at their desks.

Central Elementary, which is in Bemidji's Ward 1, will be closing after this year due to budget cuts within the Bemidji Area Schools district. Thayer is the Ward 1 city councilor and Jourdain serves in the at-large council position.

Students and families were recently informed of where they will go to school next year and teachers and staff at Central will find out next week where they will be headed.

Bemidji City Councilors Audrey Thayer and Dan Jourdain give out cake to students on Friday, April 23, 2021, at Central Elementary School. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
Bemidji City Councilors Audrey Thayer and Dan Jourdain brought cake to staff and students at Central Elementary School on Friday, April 23, 2021. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
A kindergarten class was the first to enjoy some cake at at Central Elementary School on Friday, April 23, 2021. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
City councilor Dan Jourdain hands a piece of cake to Central Elementary student Bella Smith on Friday, April 23, 2021 at the school. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
