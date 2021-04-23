BEMIDJI -- Bicycle light kits are now available from the Headwaters Regional Transportation Coordination Council in partnership with local nonprofits and law enforcement agencies.

The lighting kits will be given to Beltrami County residents that rely mostly on bicycles to get around the community, a release said.

“Riding a bicycle without proper lighting equipment is not only dangerous but also required by Minnesota statute,” Mobility Manager Bryan McCoy said in the release. “Hopefully, providing lighting kits to individuals who use bicycles as their primary form of transportation will prevent someone from being injured or experiencing an unfortunate interaction with law enforcement."