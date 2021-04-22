BEMIDJI --The first of three consecutive weekends of GigaZone Gaming Championship 5 was held Saturday, April 10 with the first tournament, Overwatch 6v6.

Team YES won the Overwatch 6v6 Tournament and the top prize of $1,800, a release said. Team YES team members were Kelly Whipple, Kylie Elliott, Tien Nguyen, Connor Broderick, and Coby LaCroix from Bemidji and Isaak R Smith from Deer River.

Second place and $1,200 went to The Clean Up Crew with team members Thomas Berge of Bemidji, Ethan Hunt and Ewan Newbold of Pine River, Tristan Jourdain from Red Lake, Jacob Peterson from Red Lake Falls and Kohl Belgrade-Gotchie from Akeley.

Third place and $600 was won by ISSA Team with team members all from Bemidji, including Tristan Lawrence, Naziah Matt, Devon Rainey, James Jones, Matoskah Veaux and Dakota Veaux.

In addition to the Overwatch tournament, there were door prize drawings throughout the day and the CosPlay Contest started accepting entries. Madden 21 was the featured tournament on April 17 and Super Smash Bros is the featured Tournament on Saturday, April 24.

“What an incredible job our team has done in pivoting to a virtual event his year," Gary Johnson, Paul Bunyan Communications CEO and general manager, said in the release. "I’m very proud of all the hard work and dedication put in to provide these three weekends of online gaming fun for the region.”

For more information on the GigaZone Gaming Championship visit gigazonegaming.com.