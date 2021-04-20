BEMIDJI -- Headwaters Music and Arts invites the community to join them for a spring cleaning day on Friday, May 7.

Volunteers can help with spring projects from noon to 8 p.m. with things like painting, window/cupboard cleaning, repotting plants as well as tackling outdoor projects like clearing out garden beds, thinning out perennials and removing brush.

There will also be a rummage sale in the performance hall from 2 to 7 p.m. This will be a chance to clear out books, instruments or other things on hand at Headwaters that are no longer needed, as well as to raise a little money towards building and grounds improvements, a release said.

Other ways to participate:

Donate good-quality non-clothing items at home that might be a treasure to someone else, such as games, books, tools, instruments, sporting equipment or extra plants. Bring them to the recital hall the week of May 3-6.

Share details on your Facebook page and generally help spread the word about the day (details will be posted to the Headwaters Facebook page about a week prior).

Help to set up the rummage sale on the morning of May 7.

Staff the sale for a few hours (2 to 4:30 p.m. or 4:30 to 7 p.m.)

Help to pack up at the end of the rummage sale from 7 to 9 p.m.

Pitch in on a cleaning or painting project for two or three hours the afternoon or evening of Friday, May 7.

There will be pizza and other treats on hand as a small gesture of appreciation provided by Headwaters.

For more information, call Headwaters Music and Art at (218) 444-5606.