BEMIDJI -- Bemidji State University hosted a blood drive with Vitalant on April 8, which helped collect 30 units of blood products for patients in need.

A total of 31 individuals volunteered to donate blood and 27 individuals were able to donate at the blood drive. Three of the donors also came forward to donate Power Red Cells, which collects two units of red blood cells while returning platelets, plasma and a saline solution back to the donor, a release said.

Vitalant is currently testing all successful blood, platelet and plasma donations for the foreseeable future for antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. If the donation is antibody positive, Vitalant can produce convalescent plasma from it to help COVID patients, additionally, the remaining blood components will help other patients with serious medical conditions, the release said.

Donors can make a convenient appointment to give blood at www.bloodhero.com or by calling 877-25-VITAL. Donors can save about 20 minutes by completing their Health History Questionnaire the day they donate on www.vitalant.org.