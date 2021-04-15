BEMIDJI -- Paul Bunyan Communications recently announced the winners of the fifth Pick-it March Mania Challenge.
About 476 participants entered the free online contest to pick the winners of the college basketball tournament games for a chance to win a credit on a Paul Bunyan Communications account, a release said.
The top 10 finishers all won a credit on their Paul Bunyan Communications account:
- 1st place winner, Craig Peterson, Bemidji, won $500 credit.
- 2nd place winner, Cindy Leach, Park Rapids, won $250 credit.
- 3rd place winner, William Molash, Laporte, won $100 credit.
- 4th place winner, Keith Bartholomaus, Laporte, won $50 credit.
- 5th place winner, Alan Afton, Bemidji, won $50 credit.
- 6th place winner, Dennis Weimann, Bemidji, won $50 credit.
- 7th place winner, Tyler Steinke, Grand Rapids, won $50 credit.
- 8th place winner, Chad Bessler, Laporte, won $50 credit.
- 9th place winner, Chad Bowman, hometown unknown, won $50 credit.
- 10th place winner, Dan Rickert, Bemidji, won $50 credit.
- Random prize drawing: Susan Steingraber, Cass Lake, won $100 credit.