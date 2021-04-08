"Flicek has been an educator for 37 years. She graduated from the University of North Dakota in 1983 and earned her master’s degree in special education from Bemidji State University," a release said. "She holds licenses in 10 areas of teaching and has been the Due Process Facilitator in Special Education for Bemidji for over 20 years, in addition to being an adjunct professor at BSU for 13 years."