BEMIDJI -- Two Bemidji students walked away with trophies during the virtual 2021 Mathcounts Regional Math competition.

A total of six schools and 53 students competed this year, with students in grades 6-8 eligible to participate.

Trophies were given to the top five individuals, which included: Wyatt Cummings of Roseau Community School in first place, Alex DeClusin of Bemidji Middle School in second place, Moraya Holleman of Bemidji Middle School in third place, Roy McMillan of Roseau Community School in fourth place, and Casey Nelson of Franklin Middle School in Thief River Falls in fifth place.

The top five students in the regional competition are eligible to compete in the state competition. State winners will compete at nationals in May.

"Mathcounts is a competition above and beyond school curriculum that allows students with an interest in math to compete and improve their math skills," a release said. "Teachers at the schools put in extra time to give the students opportunities to compete."