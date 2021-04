BEMIDJI -- Beltrami County Deputy Sheriff Nick Bender was recently presented with a “Hat Trick” in recognition for his efforts on June 10, 2020, when he arrested three impaired drivers on Beltrami County roads during one shift.

"Every impaired driving arrest can equate to potentially saving someone’s life that could have been taken at the hands of a chemically impaired driver," Beltrami County Sheriff Ernie Beitel said in a release.