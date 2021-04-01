BEMIDJI -- Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union in Bemidji recently teamed up with Special Olympics Minnesota for a Polar Plunge event on Saturday, March 27.

"There is not typically a Polar Plunge event in Bemidji, but due to the pandemic, people across the state have been given the option to plunge virtually as well as in person," a release said. "Because this was the first year participating virtually, the branch wanted to make it extra special."

There was an obstacle course including a splash pad, a kitty pool and even a freezing cold dunk tank to help raise money for the Special Olympics Minnesota’s athletic, leadership and wellness programming for athletes across the state.

A total of 17 Affinity Plus plungers participated, raising more than $3,000 for Special Olympics Minnesota.

"It was a great day having fun to raise money for Special Olympics. There was plenty of excitement at the branch, and we are thankful that we had the opportunity to make a difference,” Corey Rupp, Affinity Plus senior vice president of lending, said in a release. "I know the money that we raised will have a huge impact in the lives of these athletes."

To learn more, visit www.plungemn.org/affinityplus.