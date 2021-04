Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors recently welcomed My Store into the Bemidji area. My Store is located at 4895 Jones Townhall Rd. NW, Solway.

My Store sells gas, diesel, automotive products, propane, deli food and convenience items. My Store has locations in Solway, Turtle River, Waskish, Bagley and Hibbing. Free coffee served to veterans, fire and police station personnel.