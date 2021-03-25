Eighth-grader Shelby Kubitz is the visual arts fine arts student of the month at Bemidji Middle School. Shelby’s favorite media in visual arts are acrylic paint, clay and colored pencil. She says that in order for something to be considered art it just has to exist. The thing she enjoys most about making art is that she can create anything she can imagine.

Seventh-grader Sydney Moore plays the clarinet in band. She enjoys playing music with her friends and playing songs for her family. She chose the clarinet because she remembers watching her grandma play it when she was younger. Her directors say she is self-motivated and has been working hard on improving while distance learning. Her future plans are to continue to learn and play music.

Eighth-grader Annabelle Haas sings soprano in choir. She enjoys choir because she loves singing new songs and learning how to improve her voice. She also loves to hang out with friends and make new friends in choir. Her future goals for choir are to learn new things about singing, never give up when it’s challenging, and help others learn to sing better and try new things with their voice. She hopes to share her passion and musical knowledge with others. Annabelle is looking forward to being in choir at BHS next year.

Eighth-grader Cameron Oakgrove plays cello in orchestra. His favorite thing about orchestra is learning new music and new techniques with his playing. He enjoys playing all different types of music. His future goals are to continue playing music through high school and after. Cameron was chosen because of his hard work and accomplishments made while distance learning. He has also been very enjoyable to have in class.