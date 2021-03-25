BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji community hosted a blood drive with Vitalant on March 10, at Mt. Zion Church, which helped collect 65 units of blood products for patients in need.

A total of 67 individuals volunteered to donate blood and 58 individuals were able to donate at the blood drive. A total of eight donors also came forward to donate Power Red Cells, which collects two units of red blood cells while returning platelets, plasma and a saline solution back to the donor, a release said.

Vitalant is currently testing all successful blood, platelet and plasma donations for antibodies to SARS- CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. An initial test is provided to help identify donors who could help COVID-19 patients by becoming future convalescent plasma donors, the release said.

Donors can make an appointment to give blood at www.bloodhero.com or by calling 877-25-VITAL. Blood donation takes about an hour from check-in to refreshments. Donors can save about 20 minutes by completing their Health History Questionnaire the day they donate on www.vitalant.org/health.