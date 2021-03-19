BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Career Academy recently received a sponsorship from Dick's Northside Service owner's Chris and Charity Hanevold in support for the students in the Bemidji High School's Automotive Technology Academy.

This sponsorship will help defray costs related to student transportation to their real work experience opportunities, program registration, course tuition, uniforms and more, a release said.

Dick's Northside Service is also offering 16 and 17-year-olds automotive students paid internships through the Youth Skills Training program with the Bemidji Career Academies.