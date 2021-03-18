NAYTAHWAUSH, Minn. -- The Naytahwaush Nightriders Snowmobile Club recently announced this year’s Hospice Ride, held in February, raised more than $10,700 for Hospice of the Red River Valley. A total of 20 riders participated in the more than 200-mile event that took them from Naytahwaush to Walker and back.

Over the past 17 years, participants have raised more than $140,000 for Hospice of the Red River Valley. The money raised helps provide medical, emotional, spiritual and grief support for hospice patients and their families, a release said.

For more information about future events or membership in the Naytahwaush Nightriders Snowmobile Club, visit www.naytahwaushnightriders.com.