BEMIDJI -- Due to continuing COVID-19 restrictions, the Bemidji Jaycees will host an "Egg My Yard" activity this year, as a safe and fun way for children to enjoy an Easter egg hunt at home.

For the activity, multi-colored plastic eggs will be filled with an assortment of small trinkets and candy, which can be either picked up or delivered to one’s home. The deadline to order is Thursday, March 25.

Participants can choose from the following options: 20 filled Easter eggs for $10; 40 filled Easter eggs for $20; or 100 filled Easter eggs for $50.

For those who choose the delivery option, the pre-filled eggs will be delivered and placed throughout your yard between the hours of 7:30 and 10 p.m. on Saturday, April 3. Volunteers will deliver the eggs within a seven mile radius of Paul Bunyan Park.

“Our volunteers will hide eggs in your yard, so your kids can wake up to a colorful surprise,” the Bemidji Jaycees said in a Facebook announcement.

Those who request the pick-up option must choose a pick-up time slot during registration. Then, on Saturday, April 3, they should pick up their eggs during their allotted time outside of the main entrance door on the north side of the Carnegie Library.

There is also a Pay it Forward option available for those wanting to sponsor a family or individual by purchasing their eggs. The Jaycees will first need their name, phone number, address and permission to enter their yard in order to place the eggs.

To sign-up for Egg My Yard, visit www.signmeup.com/136312.

For more information, call the Bemidji Jaycees at (218) 444-4401 or email them at bemidjijaycees@gmail.com.