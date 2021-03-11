This program was the first significant federal legislative response to homelessness and was passed by the 100th United States Congress and signed into law by President Ronald Reagan on July 22, 1987, a release said.

The Bemidji Elks Lodge funds will be used as ISD 31 sees fit to accomplish their mission of helping Bemidji area youth that have found themselves homeless during the school year, the release said.

Anyone interested in learning more about the Elks Organization and the Elks National Foundation contact Joe Dunn at jdunn@paulbunyan.net or call (218) 209-7458.