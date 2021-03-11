Seventh-grader Catelyn Nowak is the visual arts fine arts student of the month at Bemidji Middle School. Her favorite art supplies are markers and sharpies. She says that for something to be considered art, it has to have been made by someone, and it has to inspire you. The thing she enjoys the most about making art is that it’s relaxing and she loves showing people her work when she is done. Catelyn makes art because she likes bringing out her creativity and imagination.

Sixth-grader Evienna Stodgell plays trumpet in band at Bemidji Middle School. She enjoys band because she loves music, performing for her family, learning and she has amazing teachers. She chose trumpet because she wanted to try something new and even though she plays lots of instruments, trumpet is one of her favorites. Her future goals in band are to continue playing trumpet for her family and band at school, but also to learn new songs and skills.

Eighth-grader Liam Martin sings Baritone in choir. He likes to sing because it puts him in a good mood and is calming. He says singing inspires him to do many things. He has a future goal of writing a song about his life story. Liam was chosen as student of the month due to his positive attitude and outstanding dedication to choir.

Seventh-grader Taylen Schermerhorn plays cello in the orchestra. His favorite thing about music and orchestra is learning new things. When choosing what music to play, Taylen is definitely drawn to anything that is fast, but doesn’t limit himself to playing only that speed. He would like to keep pushing himself to become “extremely good” at the cello and has set up good practice habits to move towards this goal. In addition, he pushes himself to learn songs on his own and shares his excitement of his accomplishments with others.