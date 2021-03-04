BEMIDJI -- RiverWood Bank recently held a food drive in February to kick off Food Shelf Month and donated 1,719 pounds of food to the local food shelf, a release said.

Employees raised $720 in cash donations to purchase bulk items such as peanut butter, pasta sauce, canned fruit, rice and beans. RiverWood Bank has a friendly competition between all branches in the state, the release said. Whichever branch wins by getting the most weight in donations, the corporate office donates additional cash to that community's local food shelf.

Marketplace Foods also assisted Bemidji's RiverWood Bank in the competition. Bemidji has been the reigning champions for a few years and looks to be the winner again for 2021, the release said.