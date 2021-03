BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Area Reading Canine group recently announced two new team graduates, Alyson and Lauren Berg, with their dog Hattie and Shelby L. with her dog George.

They will join the other BARC teams in serving children at the Boys and Girls Club of Bemidji, Heartland Christian Academy, TrekNorth and the Bemidji Public Library.

For more information, contact the Paul Bunyan Dog Training Association at www.paulbunyandogtraining.com or Program Coordinator Tracy Parthun (218) 766-4935.