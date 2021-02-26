As an educator, the effects of the pandemic on teachers and students have been of particular interest to me. I’m no longer a classroom teacher, administrator, or parent of a student, so I haven’t had to make daily adjustments to change-ups in schedules and delivery of instruction. Nor have I had to make decisions that directly affect teachers and students.

My daily routine has been minimally affected by inconveniences and adjustments of online or hybrid schedules, but I’ve observed the effects on seven student teachers.

As a university supervisor of student teachers, I have had the opportunity to see things from a distance. Last spring my student teachers experienced the post-spring-break shutdown of schools. One of them, an excellent first-grade teacher, had to say goodbye to her students in March, sending them off with backpacks of materials and assignments to complete the rest of the school year at home.

Her cooperating teacher worked with them the rest of the school year, but the student teacher’s time ended abruptly. The school she’d worked in was closed, and she was not allowed back inside.

Another student teacher, in high school social studies, continued to teach his students online through the rest of his semester. He and other teachers scrambled to reach students who struggled to complete work or couldn’t (or didn’t) tune in, respond to messages, or answer phone calls.

Although my student teachers were unable to complete their experience in a “normal” classroom situation, they demonstrated resilience, adaptability, and dedication to their students. They built positive relationships with their students and had to say their goodbyes in an abrupt or distant way.

In the fall, I wondered whether student teachers would be allowed into the schools. Some decided to postpone student teaching, waiting for a more “normal” experience. Some schools and teachers had enough on their plates with ever-changing deliveries of instruction that they hesitated to take on student teachers. Getting to know new students (online or in class -- masked, distanced and attending only a few days a week) was particularly challenging.

In the fall, I worked with three middle school and high school science student teachers. All three were valuable assets to their students, fellow teachers, and the schools they worked in.

They brought innovations and new ideas that their cooperating teachers adopted. They adjusted to Zoom and Google Meets and the other virtual classrooms. They created clever, interactive lessons, videos, PowerPoints and online reviews and quizzes for their students. They found new ways to follow up with students who weren’t completing work or weren’t understanding the material.

This semester, both of my student teachers have exceeded my expectations. Imagine holding online classes for preschoolers since September! One of my student teachers has, and observing her interactive lessons with 4-year-olds (virtually, of course) has made me proud of a new generation of teachers.

My other student teacher this semester is teaching physical education and health. She met her students online and, now that they’ve returned to the gym and classroom two days a week, is finally working with them in person. Imagine trying to get to know several classes of students in P.E., all masked, distanced, and moving about.

I’ve been impressed and amazed by the ingenuity, the passion, and the inventiveness of the student teachers I’ve worked with. Anyone going into fields like education or medicine today -- during a pandemic -- needs a special balance of passion, efficiency, creativity, flexibility, professionalism, concern and compassion.

I miss onsite observations, and virtual ones cannot replace in-person communications, but without COVID restrictions, I would never have had the opportunity to work with student teachers in St. Paul or Rochester. Virtual observations mean that it doesn’t really matter where the classroom is. And on Zoom, I only have to look presentable from the waist up. No one will see my dorky slippers or yoga pants.

But that’s not the important thing. The important thing is this: In spite of the decisions that have been made to adjust to a pandemic (and the criticism decision-makers have had to take), my experience with future teachers and the experienced teachers with whom they work, and the schools in which they work, has been positive. Have the situations been ideal? No. Are kids learning as much as they should? Some of them probably aren’t, but it’s not for lack of effort and ingenuity on the part of the educators I’ve worked with these past several months.

I have faith in these teachers, experienced and new. And I believe the strategies they’ve embraced during this difficult time will continue to be effective as introductions, reinforcers, reviews, adaptations, alternate approaches, and enrichments in the future when most students and teachers are back in the classroom.