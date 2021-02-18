BEMIDJI -- A recent win for Tuner Battlegrounds competition runner-up Karisa Andersen has resulted in a win for the Bemidji Community Food Shelf as well.

Food shelf executive director Mary Mitchell shared a bit of the back story in a press release earlier this week.

"Karisa Andersen and her husband Dash are huge car enthusiasts who build their own cars. They have been living in Bemidji for three years since moving from Idaho," Mitchell said in the release. "Last year, Karisa entered her car, a 2013 Scion FRS in the Tuner Battlegrounds competition through the magazine PASMAG."

The online contest is open to anyone who would like to submit their automotive build. The contest uses public votes to choose favorites and eliminate others.

"Karisa spent hours posting online, and messaging friends and family to vote for her car," Mitchell said. "With help from family, friends, and the public, she finished as runner-up, receiving a feature in the magazine and a $500 donation to the food shelf of her choice. The Bemidji Community Food Shelf is delighted to be the beneficiary of Karisa’s amazing efforts."

According to Mitchell, the $500 donation will provide approximately 1,500 meals for area families facing food insecurity.