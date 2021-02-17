BEMIDJI -- The United Way of Bemidji Area recently celebrated its 2020 Campaign for the Community virtually with a series of videos recognizing the community’s successes.
Executive Director Denae Alamano recognized businesses receiving awards and revealed the total of the 2020 Campaign for the Community along with the United Way Communications Committee. With a goal of $525,000, United Way surpassed their goal with a grand total of $554,273, according to a release.
"The United Way’s campaign cabinet, which is divided into divisions and chaired by volunteers, has worked effortlessly to help secure the final donations needed to reach the United Way’s results of over $150,000," the release said.
Jake and Melissa Bluhm, campaign co-chairs, worked along with campaign cabinet chairs: David Balmer, business and commercial division; and Robynn Halstad, residential division.
The following awards were presented during the event.
Director's Gold Award
Director's Gold Awards are given to internal campaigns with a 70% or more employee participation rate and 9% increase in employee pledges over last year.
- First National Bank Bemidji
- Boys and Girls Club of the Bemidji Area
- Karvakko
Employee Participation Awards
Over $10,000 in employee gifts and fundraisers:
- Potlatch Deltic
- Beltrami County
Over $15,000 in employee gifts and fundraisers:
- Beltrami Electric
- Bemidji School District ISD 31
Over $20,000 in employee gifts and fundraisers:
- First National Bank Bemidji
- Sanford Health Bemidji
President's Awards
President's Awards were given to businesses and corporations with contributions of $1,000 or more.
Contributions of $1,000 to $4,999:
- Ace on the Lake
- Beltrami Electric
- Bob Lowth Ford
- Deerwood Bank
- Dondelinger GM
- Evangelical Covenant Church
- Fisher Paint & Paper
- Jake Bluhm State Farm Agency
- Ken K Thompson
- Knife River Materials
- Paul Bunyan Communications
- Lakes Concrete Plus
- Security Bank USA
- Target
- True North Health
- TruStar Federal Credit Union
- Up North Sports
- Wagner Plumbing
Contributions of $5,000 to $9,999:
- Norbord
- RiverWood Bank
- Potlatch Deltic
- Delta Dental
- Enbridge
Contributions over $10,000:
- Clifty Group
- First National Bank Bemidji
- Sanford Health
New Workplace Campaign Award was presented to Lueken’s Village Foods.
Executive Director’s Awards were given to Innovative Office Solutions & Paul Bunyan Broadcasting.
The Axe travelling trophy was presented to the Sanford Center for outstanding community support.
Alamano also reflected on accomplishments and initiatives 2020 that were made possible through community support, saying “It is because of our donors that we get to do the work we do everyday and help the families who need it most.”