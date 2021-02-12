BEMIDJI -- When Cody and Andrea Townsend heard about a romance that began at Ruttger’s Birchmont Lodge 100 years ago, it reminded them of their own love story.

“That’s too cool,” Cody said, reminiscing about the 1920s romance of Ruttger’s employees Lee Worth and Mary Figel. “I love the history there. So does Andrea.”

For Valentine’s Week, Ruttger’s is holding a drawing for a one-night stay in its Birchmont Suite to those who share their “Ruttger’s Romance” stories on Facebook and use the hashtag #RuttgersRomance.

“I’ve worked here at the resort for a little over 15 years,” said Darcy Rylander, director of operations, “so I’ve seen a few Ruttger’s romances happen.”

One of those romances started in 2011 when server Andrea Samsa and bartender Cody Townsend met.

“She caught my eye right away,” Cody said. “I wanted to get to know her somehow. I think I was nervous.”

“He was the hunky bartender and I was a server,” Andrea wrote on their Facebook entry. “One evening when we were working I asked him if I could pick out the drink special that night. He said yes . . . and we have been together since.”

They started dating later that summer. They are now married and have two children. Cody stayed in the hospitality industry until recently, working as a manager at Bar 209 and Red Stu Breakfast Bar. He hopes to return to that when the pandemic ends. Meanwhile, he is working with his family’s business, Northland Vapor. Andrea is a stay-at-home mom and homeschool teacher for their son.

Neither Andrea nor Cody remember what her drink special was on that serendipitous night in 2011.

“She thinks it was something with lemonade,” Cody said. “I did let it go through. I’m sure she put a lot of extra work into trying to sell a lot to make herself look good.”

“And it did sell a lot,” Andrea added.

“Mission accomplished,” Cody said with a laugh.

Andrea is the niece of former owners Randy and Tina Ruttger. She often told her aunt that she would meet her Prince Charming there.

It could have been a similar story with Lee and Mary back around 1920. To introduce the romance promotion, Ruttger’s shared a photo of the young couple. Lee Worth ran the boiler that heated the lodge, and Mary served meals to customers. They got married in 1922 and had two children. A 1924 photo shows the couple on the beach at Ruttger’s.

After the promotion was posted, grandchildren and great-grandchildren of the Worths have commented.

“This is so very special of you to mention our beloved grandparents,” wrote Joanne Worth Wilkinson of Grapeview, Wash. “I love Ruttger's Birchmont Lodge! Can't wait to come out and stay with you again!”

“I've heard stories of them working there,” wrote grandson Torrel Wallace of Pleasant Grove, Ala. “I knew Grandpa was a maintenance man. That must have been where I got it from.”