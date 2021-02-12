BEMIDJI -- The Otter Tail Power Co. Foundation provided more than $353,000 to communities throughout its 70,000 square-mile service area in 2020, including the Bemidji region.

According to Otter Tail Power Public Relation Specialist Kayla Johnson, donations to individual projects can range from $500 to $50,000 depending on the project. In Bemidji, Otter Tail provided dollars for BSU scholarships and to the Sanford Health Foundation of Northern Minnesota to support the provider's heart and vascular center.

"Our foundation's mission is to connect with our rural communities to support young minds, invest in our current and future workforce, create vibrant culture and vital communities, improve health and human services and protect our natural resources," Johnson said.

In 2020, the Otter Tail foundation also supported the Gifts of Hope campaign, an effort launched by the Bemidji Alliance. The campaign provided $40 gift cards to Bemidji businesses at half the cost, with the organization covering the remaining amount using community donations.

Additionally, Otter Tail provided rebates for efficiency installations or upgrades. In 2020, it provided rebates to 94 different customers, amounting to $517,089.71.

One example was the Headwaters Science Center, which received a rebate from Otter Tail Power Co., combined with Clean Energy Resources Teams, or CERTs, Seed Grant.