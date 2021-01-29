While your travel plans are on hold during the pandemic, you might want to spend some time learning a new language or brushing up on your Spanish, Chinese or Norwegian. You could subscribe to an online language program, like Pimsleur, Babbel or Rosetta Stone. Or, you could join a language table.

Language tables have been around Bemidji for over two decades. It’s a simple premise: people who would like to learn or practice a language meet weekly and “speak in tongues.” There are no dues, no requirements or pre-requisites. Just show up. Come every week if you want, or drop in whenever it works. Some language tables have met regularly for several years; other groups have ebbed and flowed, sometimes disappearing for a while and then re-emerging.

Before COVID, most of the groups met weekly at the Wild Hare Bistro, but some met at different sites. The Ojibwemowin group has met at the American Indian Resource Center at BSU.

Bemidji residents Lois Egelhof and Dave Cheney have started several language tables in Bemidji. Both have had an interest in languages and cultures throughout their lives and have worked in fields where their knowledge of foreign languages has played a part.

Lois’s lifelong passion for languages was fueled by Norma Rusch, an exceptional teacher of Spanish at Lakeland High School in Minocqua, Wis., who introduced her students to the language, music, dance, customs, and culture of the people in Spanish-speaking countries.

While still in high school, Lois spent eight weeks of her summer vacation studying in Toluca, Mexico. After high school she studied in the states and abroad to earn degrees in Spanish, Latin American Studies, and International Affairs and went on to work in the research library of Tourism Development in the Americas for the Organization of American States in Washington, D.C. After Lois and her husband moved to Bemidji, she worked at Concordia Language Village.

Dave Cheney earned a degree in Spanish from Winona State University and taught for a year but decided teaching wasn’t his calling. He worked for the state of Minnesota for 30 years, part of that time as a migrant labor counselor, using his Spanish in the beet fields.

“It kept me going in the language,” he said. In 1995, he moved to Bemidji, and after retiring, took a job at Concordia Language Village.

Both Dave and Lois had been drawn to a place where languages were spoken.

When Lois heard about an established French table meeting in Bemidji, she joined it. Then she and Dave started a Spanish table. Joel Ward joined and has been with the group from the start.

Lois and George Olson started a Norwegian table, with the enthusiasm of several Sons of Norway members. Then other tables started up: Italian, German, Chinese, Ojibwemowin and Finnish.

When COVID caused several groups to stop meeting, the Spanish group and a few others continued to meet, even if it meant grabbing a cup of coffee at the Wild Hare and socially distancing while conversing outside.

Dave says Spanish and Norwegian are his best second languages, but he can also communicate in Italian, Chinese, French, German, and Finnish. When he moved to Bemidji, he started studying Ojibwemowin. “It was a really good way to get to know the Native American people around here,” he says.

Lois, who attends four language tables, says, “The best part about the tables is that everyone is welcome to come when they can. We’ve had high school students, once in a while an elementary student, college students, and even Native speakers."

Each language table operates a little differently, depending on the participants.

Dave said the Italian group sometimes reads books and then discusses them, but most of the groups just converse. “We talk about what happened last week,” he said. “Some study a bit between meetings. I’ve seen people do amazing things in a short period of time.”

Dave’s blog, bemidjilanguagetables.blogspot.com, lists the normal meeting dates and times for six different groups -- Italian, Swedish, Ojibwemowin, Spanish, French and Norwegian -- that meet for one to two hours. (Norwegian meets for just an hour, fitting for the stereotypical Norwegian of few word).

The oldest language table, French, has not met during the pandemic. Retired OB/GYN doctor Jane Killgore, who has been in the group for over 20 years, says they’d been meeting at noon on Fridays before COVID.

Norwegian, Italian and Spanish tables have continued with Zoom meetings run by Dave: Italian at 2 p.m. on Mondays, Spanish on Wednesdays at 4p.m., and Norwegian on Saturdays at 11 a.m.. On his blog site, Dave invites people who would like to participate to contact him through the comments section on his blog or by email.

Zoom meetings will continue, and the format will be used under certain circumstances even after the pandemic, but Dave says he misses “communicating through waves of air rather than waves of electrons.”

Still, it’s a way to keep languages alive. Dave is humble about his own language acquisitions. “Progress is slow,” he said, “but I’ve got the rest of my life to do this.