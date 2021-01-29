Eighth-grader Steven Nicoson is in art class and says for something to be considered art, you just have to think that it is, or put effort and meaning into something you create. The thing Steven enjoys about making art is that he can make a perfect world and put whatever he wants into it. Steven makes art because it makes him happy, and if something’s going wrong you can escape reality and make your own world.

Eighth-grader Moraya Holleman plays the clarinet in band. She says she chose the clarinet because it had a nice range and had an interesting sound. The thing she enjoys most about band is the camaraderie between students and teachers and having fun. Her future goal for band is to keep improving on the clarinet. Moraya was chosen because of her maturity and hard work during distance learning.

Seventh-grader Cale Puschinsky is a baritone in choir. The thing he enjoys most about choir is being able to sing freely without judgment. Cale’s future goals in choir are to learn the scale hand signs and get better at singing the melody. Cale was chosen because of his unwavering dedication, effort and great attitude. He is always very kind and respectful to his teachers and peers.

Sixth-grader Aria Robertson is a cellist in orchestra. Her favorite music to play is classical style, particularly Bach, and country jigs. What she loves most about music and orchestra is her teachers as well as unlocking the secrets of her instrument that take it to the next level. Someday she would like to be able to teach kids music and help them spark the love of an instrument. Aria was chosen because of her enthusiasm to learn, dedication and caring attitude for her fellow peers.