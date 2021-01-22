BEMIDJI -- Three Bemidji Middle School eighth-grade students recently won honorable mention awards for the Scholastic Art Awards of Minnesota.
Sage Gonzalez was awarded two honorable mentions in painting.
Elli Rissanen was awarded an honorable mention in painting.
Ryker Yerbich was awarded an honorable mention in drawing and illustration.
