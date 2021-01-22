BEMIDJI -- Bemidji State University and Northwest Technical College will join the Minnesota State system of colleges and universities for its annual Minnesota Day at the Capitol.

The event features the accomplishments of students and faculty across the system to emphasize the importance of the Minnesota State legislative biennial budget request, a release said.

This year, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, all colleges and universities will be prominently featured on the Minnesota State social media networks throughout the legislative session which began Jan. 5 and extends through May 17.

On Feb. 1, BSU’s Savannah “Anna” Corradi, a senior majoring in biochemistry with a cellular and molecular emphasis, will be featured for her research of a protein called NHE-1 and its role in ovarian cancer cells.

The following week, on Feb. 9, NTC residential plumbing and HVAC student Malorie Grauman will be featured for her position as a high school senior who is simultaneously earning her college degree through the post secondary enrollment option program.

Throughout the session, Minnesota State will show its support of the legislative, biennial budget and bonding requests on Twitter and other social media platforms, encouraging Minnesota legislators to do the same. Posts will tell the stories of the many students, graduates and partnerships within the system highlighting the economic benefits of investing in education, the release said.