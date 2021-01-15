Thank you, Bemidji, for the honor of being your mayor. Although it is not always easy being an elected official, I count it among the most rewarding experiences of my career. In the last decade, as a city councilor and then mayor, I have worked with talented city staffers, councilors, residents, business owners and professionals who have helped move our city forward.

As I leave office, I am pleased to have had a hand in creating the kind of stable and effective local government that helps its citizens do great things. And wow! What a decade we’ve had. We can all be proud of what we have accomplished together.

I think of the early 2000s when community visionaries set the stage with the idea of the “city as a park.” Voters embraced that concept and approved a sales tax for parks. That voter support sparked a citywide revitalization. Bemidji has always been blessed with natural amenities, and together we have made it easier to enjoy our parks, trails and waterways.

What fun it is to see people strolling or zipping along the Paul Bunyan Trail from Diamond Point Park to the Sanford Center and beyond. Our trails have added to the vitality of our community. The cleanup of the South Shore beach, renovation of the beach house and installation of a public marina have also drawn more of us to the lake.

Upgrades and renovations have made our parks more popular destinations for residents and visitors. Paul Bunyan Park, the Carnegie Library, Gordon Falls, Cameron, Algoma and North Country parks have all had facelifts. The new Nymore dog park has also been a hit. And hats off to all who created the accessible playground at the foot of Paul and Babe.

Beyond parks, the downtown is the heart of our community. In 2013, we passed a tap room ordinance which cleared the path for Bemidji Brewing to open, one of many small businesses that have sparked a more vibrant downtown. The city also partnered to fund the Third Street archway, upgrade the Night We Light displays, support the Sculpture Walk and maintain our streetscapes.

Through the Small Cities Development Program, 24 downtown businesses accessed up to $40,000 each in forgivable loans to renovate buildings, add ADA compliant entrances and improve second-floor apartments. Our community also preserved the historic Carnegie Library and showcased its cultural roots with a new Shaynowishkung (Chief Bemidji) statue.

Much of the work of city government is less glamorous, but just as important to a strong and healthy community. The city council led the way to find a solution to PFAS in our drinking water. A new water treatment plant will go online this spring, with a second phase funded by a $10 million grant to follow for safe drinking water far into our future.

We also upgraded our wastewater treatment facility and stormwater ponds at Diamond Point and Paul Bunyan Parks to better protect Lake Bemidji. A grant will help fund a stormwater project on the drainage ditch into Lake Irving, including a phosphorous filter and upgrade of city-owned property for redevelopment.

Our street renewal program has repaired miles of streets, paved nearly all city alleys, replaced aging water and sewer lines, and added trails and sidewalks. Street and utility employees have also cross trained to increase productivity and reduce overtime.

Public safety, which accounts for half the city’s budget, is one of the most important functions of city government. With mutual aid support, we have built two new fire halls in the last five years to broaden fire coverage and lower insurance premiums. We also invested in a new ladder truck and other equipment.

We invested in additional police officers, purchased body-worn cameras, new squad cars and computers. We partnered with the community to sponsor the Safe Bar initiative, Crime Free Multi-Family Housing training, National Night Out and DWI court. Our police officers also support numerous public events so we can gather and be safe.

The foundation of a beautiful community is good planning and zoning, and strong building codes. The city, along with its Northern Township partner, has made a strong commitment to planning. Notable since 2013 are settling litigation, bringing planning staff on as city employees, updating the zoning ordinance, completing a 20-year comprehensive plan and renewing the joint planning agreement. We saw a record $45 million in building permits in 2016.

Thanks to population growth, Bemidji added more than 500 housing units. We’ve used forgivable loans for renovations of 24-plus homes in Nymore and Old Town, tax-increment financing for University Heights and Mountain View Meadows, sold land for residential condominiums on the South Shore and partnered with developers to build the 60-unit Park Place.

Sound financial management has helped the city keep its taxes low, supported in part by successful business enterprises. The city invested in a new liquor store, an enterprise that generates more than $460,000 annually for the general fund to reduce property taxes.

With the support of our parks department, we’ve hosted numerous community events. A few of my favorites are the Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival, Mississippi Music, Jaycees Water Carnival, Night We Light, Best MN Town celebration, Loop the Lake, Fishing has No Boundaries, Ruby’s Pantry, Blue Ox Marathon and so much more.

Over the last eight years, the city has received millions in local, state and federal grants for public services and investments. And we have saved significantly on energy use, lowered our carbon footprint and installed electric vehicle chargers for residents and visitors. The area continues to realize a $16 million plus annual economic impact from the Sanford Center as a community asset, supported in part by its partnership with Bemidji State University.

We have managed challenges and opportunities as a growing regional center. Some decisions have been gut wrenching. But most of the time, we have pulled together to build a better and stronger community. Our city is recognized and respected across the state.

Thank you, Bemidji, for challenging me to do my job well. I appreciate the love notes, and sometimes the angry missives, all from people who care about our city. We tried new things. We plugged away. And we sailed ahead. It has been a great journey and I look forward to cheering on a new cast of leaders who will take us into the next decade.