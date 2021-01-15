BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Jaycees will hold a BRRRmidji Plunge in early February, featuring town "celebrities" who are competing to raise the most in donations for their charity of choice.

In past years, the cold water plunge would take place on Lake Bemidji, typically open to anyone who registered, raised pledges and then wished to jump in the freezing waters.

But this year, the event will be closed to spectators due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions. However, members of the community will still be able to watch the plunge, as it will be shared on the Bemidji Jaycees’ social media in a live stream.

“This year we are proceeding with the event differently,” the Bemidji Jaycees recently announced on their website. “To adhere to current COVID-19 guidelines, and to maximize the donations our community receives from this event, we will be having a closed event in February with local ‘celebrities’ raising funds for different charities.”

The "celebrity" who raises the most donations for their charity will, in turn, do the plunge. Donations will be accepted through Jan. 31, and money raised will go to a variety of local charities and stay within the community.

The "celebrities" participating in the event include:

Tim Lutz, superintendent of Bemidji Area Schools, is raising donations for Evergreen Youth and Family Services, a community-based organization committed to strengthening youth and preserving families in northern Minnesota.

Noemi Aylesworth, First Realty Real Living realtor, is raising funds for Support Within Reach, a private, non-profit, community service organization serving residents and those impacted by incidents of sexual violence.

Larissa Donovan, news director of Paul Bunyan Broadcasting radio stations, is raising funds for the Northwoods Battered Women's Shelter, a domestic violence emergency crisis shelter and advocacy program supporting victims/survivors of intimate partner violence.

Aliza Thoring, Bemidji Jaycees’ 89th President, is raising donations for the Bemidji Community Food Shelf, an organization that works to provide fresh, nourishing foods for those experiencing food insecurity in Beltrami County and the Bemidji School District.

Donations for the BRRRmidji Plunge can be made online at www.signmeup.com/site/reg/register.aspx?fid=XK2VSG7.

A paper donation form can also be found on the Bemidji Jaycees’ website at www.bemidjijaycees.com/brrrmidji-plunge. The form and donation should be mailed in to the Bemidji Jaycees by Jan. 25.