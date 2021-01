BEMIDJI -- The social change piece "River of Hunger: River of Sustenance" raised over $2,600 for the Bemidji Community Food Shelf while on display at Watermark Art Center.

"The River," created by Marion Angelica, has traveled around Minnesota with the goal of raising money to fight hunger locally and nationally. Collectively, thousands of dollars have been donated in exchange for Angelica's hand-made porcelain spoons that appear to float on atop a "river" of rice, a release said.