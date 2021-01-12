On Saturday, Jan. 10, Brad Olson, Boy Scouts of America Voyageurs Council director, and scouts McKenna Schrage, Zoey Schrage and Braden Olson, delivered $2,500 worth of popcorn -- 18 cases -- to National Guard members at the Bemidji Armory on behalf of the local Boy Scouts of America members.

The scouts sold popcorn this fall as a part of their annual sale and collected donations for Bemidji’s “Hometown Heroes,” which funded the popcorn donation.

Annually the area Boy Scouts usually make a donation to the armory, but don’t generally have personnel around to physically receive them. This year though, National Guard soldiers were in Bemidji for a drill weekend ahead of an upcoming deployment, Olson said, so the scouts were able to deliver their donations in person.

“It worked out great that they were actually here having drill this last weekend,” Olson said. “They were very appreciative -- to walk in and have the whole bed of my truck filled with popcorn -- it was fun to do that for them.”