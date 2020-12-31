BEMIDJI -- Beltrami Electric Cooperative recently delivered donated mittens, hats and scarves to seven area Head Start and Early Child Family Education programs throughout the area as part of its annual Mitten Tree campaign.

BEC saw a record number of items donated this year, with over 1,200 items collected.

"The support from our members and communities has been overwhelming," Angela Lyseng, marketing/communications specialist at Beltrami Electric Cooperative, said in a release. "In previous years, our goal was to provide one item to each student. This year however, we were able to deliver multiple items, such as a hat and mittens for each student. We received some wonderful homemade hats, mittens and scarves."

With some schools in distance-learning, the teachers will be completing the distribution to the students.