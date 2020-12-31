BEMIDJI -- Beltrami Electric Cooperative recently selected Hope House as the winner of the local 2020 Touchstone Energy Community Award.

The Touchstone Energy Community Award recognizes organizations for outstanding contributions to the local community. The recognition comes with a $500 cash award and an engraved Touchstone Energy Community Award plaque signifying the organization’s commitment to community, a release said.

Hope House is a non-profit organization that helps people with long-term or serious mental illness regain their lives. As a drop-in center, Hope House provides diagnostic assessments, Adult Rehabilitation Mental Health Services, one-to-one assistance, skills training, social support, family support, medication management, employment specialists and outreach.