BEMIDJI -- The Friends of the Bemidji Public Library held their annual Holiday Gift Tree at the Bemidji Public Library from Nov. 24 through Dec. 28.

The donations received by the community totaled $1,365, and all proceeds were given to the Bemidji Public Library to assist them in adding to their collection, a release said.

At the Holiday Gift Tree, visitors to the library could select an ornament from the tree and designate their donation by categories which included: Adult Fiction and Non-Fiction, Audio Books, Juvenile Non-Fiction, Best Sellers, Young Adult and several other categories, the release said.