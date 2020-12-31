BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji outdoor skating rinks are officially open to the public as of noon on Thursday, Dec. 31.

The Parks and Recreation Department has both the general ice skating rinks and hockey rinks flooded and ready for skating at both Nymore Park, located at 423 Wilson Ave. SE, and City Park located at 1224 23rd St. NW, a release said.

The outdoor rinks will be available for public skating daily from noon to 9 p.m. Monday through Sunday. All rink maintenance including flooding and snow removal is completed in the mornings. The rinks will be available for public skate after the parks crew has completed their work.

Due to current COVID-19 state guidelines the warming houses and concessions will not be open. The parks department has provided extra seating areas/benches around the rinks to put on skates and rest.