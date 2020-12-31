Joe Dunn and Eldon Leino were recently honored by Red River Lodge #292 for 50 years of membership to Grand Lodge Ancient Free and Accepted Masons of Minnesota.

Past Master of Bemidji Masonic Lodge Roger Schmidt presented the men with their 50 year pin. Masons believe that by improving and educating themselves, they will become better citizens, which will naturally lead to them wanting to take an active part in improving our communities, a release said.

For additional information on becoming a Mason, call Joe at (218) 209-7458 or e-mail jdunn@paulbunyan.net.