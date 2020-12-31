Stella Schoonover, a sixth-grade art student, likes painting with acrylic paint, and feels that for something to be considered art it has to be made by someone. The thing she enjoys most about art is that it’s relaxing and she likes to see how it turns out after spending hours on the work. Stella makes art because it’s creative and fun.

Eric Bittmann, plays the baritone saxophone in seventh-grade band. The thing he enjoys most about being in band is that he gets to make music with his best friend. His goal is to be the best he can be and to have fun along the way. His teachers chose him because of his commitment and enthusiasm to become a better musician.

Jolee Gruendemann, is in eighth grade and sings soprano in choir. She enjoys choir because it engages her critical thinking and is a unique way for her to express herself. Jolee has a future goal of composing an original song after she finishes college. She was chosen for her dedication and leadership in choir.

Liam Martin, a violinist in the eighth grade orchestra. His favorite music to play is Christmas music. What he enjoys most about music and orchestra is that it helps calm him down and is fun. In the future, Liam would like to play for his church and go caroling. Liam was chosen because of his great attitude and because he is a good role model for his peers.