HENNING, Minn. — Funds are on the way for a Henning, Minn., family who lost their barn, and everything in it, to a fire on Christmas Eve.

The Springer family lost their barn, tractors, straw, 1,000 milking goats, 15 peacocks and a dog in the fire that's believed to have started around 3 a.m. at their farm, Cornerstone Farm, northeast of Henning.

The family includes husband and wife Stephen and Brittany and their five children.

The family is looking forward to rebuilding after the cleanup process, which is slowed while awaiting the insurance company.

Various channels have been set up to raise funds for the family. Community members’ donations have helped the family purchase groceries and begin replacing tools. A PayPal account has already raised over $10,000 as of Wednesday, Dec. 30.

Here are some donation opportunities: