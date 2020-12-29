RED LAKE -- The Red Lake Homeless Shelter recently received a grant from Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless for $9,200 to assist in providing food to those in need.

The grant will help provide the Red Lake Homeless Shelter with a new reach-in freezer and reach-in refrigerator, a release said.

With a new reach-in freezer and reach-in refrigerator, the Red Lake Homeless Shelter will be able to store and serve more food to single adults staying at the new Sprung Emergency Shelter in Red Lake.

The Red Lake Homeless Shelter opened in 2006 providing emergency shelter, beds, linens, towels, laundry, meals, phone calls and case management to secure housing. The shelter serves between 250 to 300 clients per year serving three meals a day year round, the release said.

Grants are awarded on a quarterly basis and are considered only through the application process. More information and applications, visit www.oyh.org/grant-programs.