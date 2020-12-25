BEMIDJI -- Hundreds of luminarias lined Lake Boulevard once again on Thursday evening as part of a Christmas Eve tradition that's been going on more than 30 years.

The luminarias -- white paper bags filled with snow -- each held one small candlestick and spanned the full length of Lake Boulevard.

The tradition was initiated by Marion Dessert and her sister Jean in the 1980s and has been carried on by those living along the scenic street on the shores of Lake Bemidji ever since.

Dessert passed away on March 13, 2018 at age 98. She and her husband Ed moved to Bemidji in 1943 and lived on Lake Boulevard for 58 years, according to Marion's obituary. She was known for decorating their yard with flags each year for the Fourth of July, delighting children with her annual candy throw, and providing unlimited seating for viewing the fireworks display over Lake Bemidji.

"In the early 1970s Marion was honored as Bemidji's first Woman of the Year, and she was widely known as the Queen of Lake Boulevard," the obituary read. "In the 1980s, Marion and her sister Jean initiated the tradition of lining Lake Boulevard with luminarias each Christmas Eve, a tradition that continues to this day, joyfully viewed by many on their way home from evening church services."