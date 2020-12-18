BEMIDJI -- For years, intergenerational activities have been common at GoldPine Home in Bemidji. Young people from the community have danced, sung and mingled with the home’s elderly residents.

Now, with the opening of the 15,000-square-foot Pine Pals child care center, the kids are right next door. The center opened on Nov. 30 with 26 children enrolled, and during that first week the kids went outside to visit their “grandfriends” through the windows at GoldPine, waving and showing off their artwork.

“They’d never met before, said Pine Pals director Lydia Pietruszewski. “There was so much sparkle in the eyes. It was exciting on both sides. Just to see the excitement in the eyes of our grandfriends and to see the excitement in the eyes of our children, I didn’t expect that much of an impact.”

It’s the kind of impact that GoldPine director of nursing Clarissa Dowhower and Pietruszewski have been hoping for as they helped plan the new child care facility. Pietruszewski credits GoldPine owners Dustin and Ellie Holloway for making it happen.

“This isn’t a new idea,” Pietruszewski said. “It’s been a twinkle in the eye of (Dowhower) for probably 25 years. Finally the stars aligned and the owners of GoldPine recognized the need for child care in the community. They fully support the concept of intergenerational learning and the value of sharing that wisdom between the eldest and the youngest of our community. So they decided to take on this child care piece when they added on to their facility.”

That 30,000-square-foot addition was recently completed, with half of the space used for Pine Pals. The child care center includes a large playroom and a commercial kitchen that serves breakfast, lunch and snacks to the children.

Owner Dustin Holloway said the original plan was to build a smaller child care facility that would care for the children of GoldPine employees. But as the need for child care in the community grew, so did plans for the new center. It is licensed for 96 children, but that number is expected to be reached gradually as the coronavirus pandemic wanes.

“It grew from 400 square feet for an employee day care into what it is,” Dustin said. “I was just trying to add an extra benefit because I wanted to have a safe, affordable place for our employees to bring their children and not have to worry about them. Then we saw the need for child care in the area, and it just grew.”

Pietruszewski spent much of her career as a science teacher, but after her daughter was born prematurely nearly eight years ago, she saw the impact early childhood teachers had on her daughter, and decided to join their ranks.

“I know it was the early childhood professionals in not only my daughter’s life, but in my family’s life, that helped her thrive.” Pietruszewski said. “So I knew I wanted to be a part of making that impact on other families, and to also be a lifetime advocate for early childhood.”

She began working on a master’s degree with an emphasis on early childhood special education. Then she had the opportunity to be a part of a planning team for Pine Pals.

“Since then it’s been a pretty grand adventure,” she said.

Pietruszewski plans to work with GoldPine activities director Sarah Sundeen to coordinate future events and projects that will involve the children and the nursing home residents. The term “grandfriends” works both ways, she said.

“The intergenerational piece is really the heart and soul of why we exist here at Pine Pals,” Pietruszewski said. "It’s important for people to understand the importance of us caring for lives that are more fragile than our own. It’s really what makes us more human. Whether people are more vulnerable than us either physically, mentally, financially or emotionally, we can ask ourselves, ‘Do we treat them with dignity, do we care for them wholeheartedly?’ Our goal here at Pine Pals is to answer ‘Yes.’”