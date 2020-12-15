BEMIDJI -- Dean and Mary Ann Thompson of Bemidji recently worked with Dunn Brothers Coffee owner Ken Howe to provide 115 meals to weekend/evening healthcare workers at Sanford Bemidji Medical Center's Special Care Unit, where COVID-19 patients are treated.

"We were told there are food donations during the week, but the weekend workers often miss out," Howe said in a release.

The Thompsons covered Dunn Brothers' costs and Howe also provided a coupon for an additional lunch to be used at a later date.

"It was joyful to do but also a sad reminder of the strain put on the health providers as well as the families and patients," Howe said in the release.