BEMIDJI -- In an effort to support health care workers in the Bemidji community, First National Bank of Bemidji will be providing meals from local establishments to Sanford Health employees and affiliated nursing homes. Meals will be provided weekly through the end of the year.

"One of our team members sent an email asking colleagues for donations to send a sandwich platter to the COVID unit here in town,” Becky Bentfield, marketing manager of First National Bank Bemidji, said in a release. “Our leadership saw this as the perfect opportunity to use funds that were set aside for holiday celebrations on a much deserving segment of our community.”

Bagged lunches will be delivered to departments including the COVID-19 unit, emergency room, intensive care unit, clinic and COVID-19 testing site. Meals will be provided by local establishments, including Keg and Cork, Big Apple Bagels, Countryside Restaurant, Country Kitchen and Raphael’s, the release said.