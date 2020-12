BEMIDJI -- Karen Olson of Northome was recently announced as the winner of the Bemidji Lions Club and First City Lions ATV Raffle that took place on Nov. 27.

Olson opted for the $5,000 cash prize in lieu of the ATV. All proceeds of the raffle will be distributed to organizations throughout the community, which support the Lions priorities of vision, hunger, youth, pediatric cancer and the environment.