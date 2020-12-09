BEMIDJI -- The First City of Lights Tour of Homes, hosted by the Bemidji Jaycees, is underway throughout the area.
A link to the map of the Tour of Homes can be found here. For more information and to vote for a home for People's Choice, visit bemidjijaycees.com. Grand prize wins $100 and the People's Choice winner will win $50. Voting for People's Choice goes through Dec. 27.
We visited a few brightly decorated homes on Monday, Dec. 7. Here's a few of our favorites within the city of Bemidji.
Santa Claus and his reindeer are taking off from this roof located at 620 21st St. NW in Bemidji. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
A home not on the First City of Lights Tour of Homes, but still beautifully decorate, is located across from Bemidji State University on Birchmont Drive. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
Lake Bemidji Bed and Breakfast, along Lake Boulevard, is decorated for the First City of Lights Tour of Homes. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
A home is decorated for the First City of Lights Tour of Homes at 215 Mississippi Ave. SW in Bemidji. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
Characters and lights decorate a home at 909 Stoner Ave. SE on the First City of Lights Tour of Homes. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
A snowman highlights this brightly decorated yard 3328 Birchmont Dr. NE on the First City of Lights Tour of Homes. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
A home at 1114 America Ave. NW is decorated for the First City of Lights Tour of Homes in Bemidji. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)